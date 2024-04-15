American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) versus Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Head to Head Comparison

American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

American International Ventures has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American International Ventures and Osisko Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Osisko Development $23.43 million 8.51 -$134.73 million ($1.60) -1.48

Profitability

American International Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development.

This table compares American International Ventures and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A Osisko Development -570.64% -6.24% -4.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American International Ventures and Osisko Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of precious metals, gold, and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

