Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMLX stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $31.77.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $867,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,620,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $193,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.