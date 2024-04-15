Analysts Issue Forecasts for Century Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IPSC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

IPSC opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.73% and a negative net margin of 6,115.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Century Therapeutics

In related news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $117,351.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,725.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,509 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.