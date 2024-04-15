Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Price Target at GBX 4,614.86

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,614.86 ($58.41).
Several research analysts have issued reports on BKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.65) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.
View Our Latest Research Report on BKG
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 33 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 2,185.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sarah Sands purchased 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($59.46) per share, for a total transaction of £14,986.62 ($18,968.00). 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.