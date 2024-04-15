Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Price Target at GBX 4,614.86

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,614.86 ($58.41).

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.65) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,568 ($57.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,675.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,556. The company has a market cap of £4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,634 ($45.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,980 ($63.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 33 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 2,185.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sarah Sands purchased 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($59.46) per share, for a total transaction of £14,986.62 ($18,968.00). 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

