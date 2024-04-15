Analyzing 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) & Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Free Report) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1mage Software and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Streamline Health Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 506.06%. Given Streamline Health Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Streamline Health Solutions is more favorable than 1mage Software.

This table compares 1mage Software and Streamline Health Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $24.89 million 0.78 -$11.38 million ($0.34) -0.97

1mage Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Streamline Health Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

1mage Software has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1mage Software and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions -81.36% -29.25% -16.44%

Summary

1mage Software beats Streamline Health Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1mage Software

(Get Free Report)

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management. It also provides auditing and coding, software, and professional services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

