Analyzing Alight (NYSE:ALIT) & Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Get Alight alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Alight has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -7.80% 5.09% 2.30% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $3.41 billion 1.52 -$345.00 million ($0.55) -16.76 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alight and Kuboo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kuboo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alight.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alight and Kuboo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 7 0 3.00 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alight currently has a consensus price target of $12.71, suggesting a potential upside of 37.90%. Given Alight’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than Kuboo.

Summary

Alight beats Kuboo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Kuboo

(Get Free Report)

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.