Analyzing Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) and Orlen (OTCMKTS:PSKOF)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) and Orlen (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Equinor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Equinor ASA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Equinor ASA and Orlen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinor ASA 3 4 1 0 1.75 Orlen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Equinor ASA currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.11%. Given Equinor ASA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equinor ASA is more favorable than Orlen.

This table compares Equinor ASA and Orlen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinor ASA $107.17 billion 0.82 $11.89 billion $3.91 7.22 Orlen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Equinor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Orlen.

Profitability

This table compares Equinor ASA and Orlen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinor ASA 11.09% 20.32% 7.21% Orlen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Equinor ASA beats Orlen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments. The company also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; trades in power and emissions; operates refineries, terminals and processing, and power plants; and develops low carbon solutions for oil and gas. In addition, it develops carbon capture and storage projects; provides transportation solutions, including pipelines, shipping, trucking, and rail; and develops and explores for renewable energy, such as offshore wind, green hydrogen, and solar power. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

About Orlen

Orlen S.A. operates in refining, petrochemical, energy, retail, and upstream business. The company offers petrol, diesel, LPG, and biofuels; aviation fuels; heating oils; aromatics, including phenol, benzene, paraxylene, purified terephthalic acid, benzene-toulene fraction, and naphthalene concentrate; olefins; polyolefins; plastics; glycols; nitrogen fertilizers; and other products, such as acetone, ethylene oxide, masterbatch, advanced technical carbon black Chezacarb, caprolactam, soda lye, and sodium hypochlorite. It also provides base, car and motorbike, truck, marine, industrial, and agricultural oils, as well as paraffin and solvents; salt and salt-derivative products; and bitumen. In addition, the company produces and distributes electricity and heat energy. The company was formerly known as Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A. and changed its name to Orlen S.A. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Plock, Poland.

