Analyzing Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Science Applications International and Plum Acquisition Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 4 0 0 1.80 Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science Applications International presently has a consensus price target of $127.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Science Applications International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

76.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Science Applications International and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.44 billion 0.86 $477.00 million $8.85 13.96 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 6.41% 23.73% 7.51% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -17.83% -0.07%

Summary

Science Applications International beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces. It serves the U.S. army and navy; air force, other Department of Defense and Federal Government; joint commands and space force; federal civilian agencies; health services; and space industries. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.