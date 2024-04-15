ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANSS. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $334.20 on Monday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.51. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

