Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.60.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLS

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $149,320.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $20,108,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 422,279 shares of company stock worth $26,174,364. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $51.79 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.