Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.60.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:APLS opened at $51.79 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).
Further Reading
