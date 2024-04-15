Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Applied Digital in a research note issued on Friday, April 12th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Applied Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ APLD opened at $2.71 on Monday. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 4.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.57%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.