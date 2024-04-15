Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Arhaus Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $15.69 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.42.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arhaus by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arhaus by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

