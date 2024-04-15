ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 294.0 days.

Get ARIAKE JAPAN alerts:

ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AKEJF opened at 33.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 35.60. ARIAKE JAPAN has a fifty-two week low of 33.41 and a fifty-two week high of 34.41.

About ARIAKE JAPAN

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

Receive News & Ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.