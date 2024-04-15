Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Update

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Ascent Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Ascent Industries stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. Ascent Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

