Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) vs. Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ayala Land and Five Point are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Ayala Land shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Five Point shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayala Land and Five Point’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Land N/A N/A N/A $0.97 0.57 Five Point $211.73 million 2.22 $55.39 million $0.75 4.23

Analyst Ratings

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Land. Ayala Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Point, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ayala Land and Five Point, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Land 0 0 1 0 3.00 Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Land and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Land N/A N/A N/A Five Point 26.16% 2.89% 1.89%

Summary

Five Point beats Ayala Land on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Land

Ayala Land, Inc. operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units. It also develops and sells residential lots and units. In addition, the company develops shopping centers, and leases retail space and land to third parties; operates movie theaters, food courts, entertainment facilities, gas stations, and car parking in shopping centers; manages and operates malls; develops, leases, and sells office buildings; and sells industrial lots and leases factory building. Further, it engages in the development and management of hotels and resorts/serviced apartments; leasing of land to hotel tenants; and land development and construction, and facilities management activities. Ayala Land, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

