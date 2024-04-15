AZZ (AZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AZZ stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. AZZ has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.55%.
AZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial lowered AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.
