Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BW. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BW stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 29,229 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,997.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 59,229 shares of company stock worth $62,006 in the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.