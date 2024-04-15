Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BANC. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

In related news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 114,173 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 243,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 770,938 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 648,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Banc of California by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BANC opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is -12.66%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

