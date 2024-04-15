Bank First (BFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bank First to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BFC opened at $79.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $805.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.27. Bank First has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas bought 600 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at $580,408.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at $580,408.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip R. Maples purchased 650 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $162,050.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 85,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank First by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 101,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank First by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 24.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFC shares. Hovde Group lowered Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

