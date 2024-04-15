Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $58.28 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.60.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

