Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 644 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 836.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 873,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

