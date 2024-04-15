BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.33 million. On average, analysts expect BCB Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 113.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

