BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) & Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Head to Head Contrast

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment 32.65% 11.54% 5.93% Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Astrana Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment $80.36 million 3.32 $26.24 million $0.36 10.22 Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.63 $60.72 million $1.32 30.85

Analyst Recommendations

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment. BlackRock Capital Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock Capital Investment and Astrana Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50

BlackRock Capital Investment currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Astrana Health has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.42%. Given Astrana Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astrana Health beats BlackRock Capital Investment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.