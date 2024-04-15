Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Further Reading

