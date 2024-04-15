Brokerages Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) PT at $19.43

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.43.

YPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.0 %

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

