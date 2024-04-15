Brokers Issue Forecasts for Watsco, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.62. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.17 per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

WSO opened at $417.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Watsco has a 12 month low of $309.17 and a 12 month high of $447.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.50.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

