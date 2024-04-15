Brokers Offer Predictions for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $8.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.81. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $115.19 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,014,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $130,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,152,000 after acquiring an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.