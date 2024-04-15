Brokers Set Expectations for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PESI)

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Russo now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of PESI opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.36 million, a PE ratio of 398.47 and a beta of 0.52. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

