Brown & Brown (BRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.9 %

BRO opened at $81.90 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 233.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

