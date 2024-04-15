Cadre Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CDRE)

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadre in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $124.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.30 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CDRE. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDRE

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $33.58 on Monday. Cadre has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cadre by 49,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Cadre by 635.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.