Calix (CALX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Calix to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CALX opened at $30.29 on Monday. Calix has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Calix by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calix by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

