Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,600 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Cambium Networks Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $18.09.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
