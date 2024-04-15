Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,600 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $18.09.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Articles

