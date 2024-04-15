Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,544,000 after buying an additional 84,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,003,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 272,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 54,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 89.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 209,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 98,480 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.75%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

