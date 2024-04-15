Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CNI stock opened at $128.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after buying an additional 3,960,049 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,845,000 after buying an additional 2,951,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,243,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after buying an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

