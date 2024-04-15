Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 565.21% and a negative return on equity of 122.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

CARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 717.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56,184 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

