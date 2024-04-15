Carnival Co. & plc to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CCL)

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

NYSE CCL opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after buying an additional 413,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

