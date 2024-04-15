Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

CARV stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, American Express Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

