Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

CARV stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, American Express Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.