Cascades Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cascades in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.
Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.
Shares of CAS opened at C$9.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$940.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76.
The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. Cascades’s payout ratio is -63.16%.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
