Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CATY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

