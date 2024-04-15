Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

