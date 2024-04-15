Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.23.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.43. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.4058317 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

