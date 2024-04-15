Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,262 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $128.45 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average is $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.52.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

