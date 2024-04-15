Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,595 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $202.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.92 and its 200 day moving average is $199.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

