Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.26 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

