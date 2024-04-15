Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $44.08 million and a PE ratio of 23.73. Citizens has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.89.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.