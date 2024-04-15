Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $44.08 million and a PE ratio of 23.73. Citizens has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.89.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

