Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $202.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

