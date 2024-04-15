Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in HP by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

