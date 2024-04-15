Clarius Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

XOM stock opened at $120.37 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $476.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

