Clarius Group LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $142.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.06. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $147.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.30.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

