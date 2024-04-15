Clarius Group LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get eBay alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,023,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after acquiring an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after acquiring an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.